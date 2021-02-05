Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Georgian ambassador discuss prospects for development of relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Georgian ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze on February 5, the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

While welcoming the guest, Gafarova said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with friendly and fraternal Georgia.

“The mutual visits and negotiations of the presidents raised our relations to the level of strategic partnership,” the speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament said.

“Today Azerbaijan and Georgia cooperate in various spheres of life,” Gafarova said. “The documents signed between the two countries form a solid legal basis for cooperation.”

“The high level of political dialogue contributed to the achievement of high indicators in the economic sphere,” a speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament said.

“Today, as two friendly and neighboring countries, Azerbaijan and Georgia are actively involved in the implementation of global projects, which contributes to prosperity in the region,” Gafarova said. “The intensification of relations at the parliamentary level also serves common goals.”

“Mutual visits of our MPs, regular meetings in influential international parliamentary organizations are very important from the point of view of discussing the issues of mutual interest,” speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament said. “We highly appreciate the position taken by Georgia during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War. We believe that these relations will also develop in the future."