Foreign diplomats visit Azerbaijan's Khudaferin Bridge (PHOTO/VIDEO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, Feb.6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Ambassadors, military attaches and heads of international organizations’ representative offices based in Azerbaijan visited Khudaferin Bridge in liberated Jabrayil district bordering with Iran, Trend TV’s Karabakh bureau reports on Feb.6.

According to the bureau, earlier the diplomatic corps representatives viewed cemetery and other territories in the district, destroyed by Armenians during the district’s 27-year occupation.

The district had been liberated from the Armenian occupation by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).