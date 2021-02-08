British minister, speaker of Azerbaijani parliament discuss issues on domestic violence against women

Politics 8 February 2021 17:35 (UTC+04:00)
British minister, speaker of Azerbaijani parliament discuss issues on domestic violence against women

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

UK’s Minister for European Neighbourhood Morton Wendy, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, met with Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, UK’s ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Feb. 8.

The issues related to domestic violence against women, the Istanbul Convention on combating this phenomenon and other topics were discussed during the meeting.

