Azerbaijani FM exchanges views with acting US Assistant Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.9

Trend:

The head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with the US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker on Feb.8, the ministry told Trend.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, made by presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia on ending the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) between Armenia and Azerbaijan and introduction of the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest was also held during the phone conversation.