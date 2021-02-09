Almost 600 British companies registered in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

Almost 600 British companies registered in Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office Wendy Morton, Trend reports.

“I looked at some of the information before our meeting so that almost 600 British companies registered in Azerbaijan, and this is really a good sign of diversification of our economic partnership. In the liberated territories, we have great potential for reconstruction and we already started our contacts with British companies. One of them is involved in the city-planning in the development of infrastructure on the liberated territories. And I hope there will be more because a lot of things are to be done there. Everything is destroyed. There is big potential in renewable energy. And I know that there is interest from British companies to work on these issues. There is a very big potential for solar, wind, hydro. So we are already planning our future in the liberated territories, and I already declared these territories as green zone territory. So, we will use the power of wind, sun, and water in order to supply the needs of the people. We already became an exporter of electric energy. Therefore, the potential for that is really very high,” the head of state said.