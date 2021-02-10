'Observer Day' to be held during Turkish-Azerbaijani Winter Exercise-2021 in Kars (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Orkhan Nabiyev – Trend:

As part of the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical exercises ‘Winter Exercise-2021’, which continues in the Turkish Kars province, ‘Observer Day’ will be held, Trend reports citing the Twitter of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The media representatives, who will observe the exercises, were taken from Ankara to Kars by a Turkish Air Force aircraft, said the ministry.