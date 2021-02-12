Azerbaijan interested in active inflow of investments from friendly countries within restoration of liberated lands - Azernews newspaper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

The article, published in Azernews newspaper on February 11, describes the work being carried out by Azerbaijan towards the restoration and development of its territories after their liberation from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, in particular, cooperation with foreign countries, Trend reports on Feb. 12 referring to Azernews.

“As a result of the negotiations, Turkey, Italy, Hungary, Iran, and the UK can be seen as partner countries,” the article says.

While entering the phase of post-conflict restoration, Azerbaijan is interested in an active inflow of direct investments from foreign companies from friendly countries to restore the liberated territories.

Azerbaijan plans to allocate about $1.3 billion for reconstruction work in these territories in 2021, the article says.

In particular, these funds will be used to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, healthcare, education, etc.), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

The article contains information about the negotiations with the aforementioned countries, their results, and concrete steps.