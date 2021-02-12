Azerbaijan shares footage from Qaralar village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the video footage from Qaralar village of Gubadli district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
Azerbaijan interested in active inflow of investments from friendly countries within restoration of liberated lands - Azernews newspaper
Former PMs of Montenegro, Ireland, and president of 73rd UN General Assembly join Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center
“Azercell Telecom” awards students successfully performed in International Informatics Olympiads in 2020 (PHOTO)