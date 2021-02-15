As Commander-in-Chief of Victorious Army I raised flag of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

Politics 15 February 2021 17:57 (UTC+04:00)
As Commander-in-Chief of Victorious Army I raised flag of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

Here I am standing here in Lachin district as the Commander-in-Chief of the Victorious Army which has liberated these lands from the enemy. I have raised the flag of Azerbaijan here and am addressing the Azerbaijani people from my native Lachin district under this flag, President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said making a speech after raising the Azerbaijani flag in the village of Gulabir, Trend reports.

“We returned these lands and have come back. Here I am standing here in Lachin district as the Commander-in-Chief of the Victorious Army which has liberated these lands from the enemy. I have raised the flag of Azerbaijan here and am addressing the Azerbaijani people from my native Lachin district under this flag. Our Victory is historic. We have restored historical justice. We have restored our rights, avenged our martyrs, took revenge, and returned. Restoration work is underway now and will be continued. I have said that we will turn this region, Karabakh into a paradise. All instructions have already been issued. All work is being done and will be systematically done. From now on, we will live on these lands forever. Nobody can prevent us from living on these lands. Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!,” the head of state said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan appoints operator for &quot;Electronic water management&quot; information system
Azerbaijan appoints operator for "Electronic water management" information system
Azerbaijan launches online platform for world's first startup accelerator
Azerbaijan launches online platform for world's first startup accelerator
Instagram - most popular social network in Azerbaijan for 2020
Instagram - most popular social network in Azerbaijan for 2020
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
As Commander-in-Chief of Victorious Army I raised flag of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17:57
Azerbaijan appoints operator for "Electronic water management" information system ICT 17:53
Azerbaijan launches online platform for world's first startup accelerator Economy 17:52
Railway line from Russia to Armenia may only pass through territory of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17:50
Uzbekistan reduces loans allocated to small businesses amid COVID-19 Uzbekistan 17:48
Armenia didn't even think about returning Lachin district to us - President Aliyev Politics 17:48
Excursion held on occasion of 111th anniversary of birthday of Hazi Aslanov (PHOTO) Society 17:46
Having taken practical steps to achieve strategic goals related to future of our country, we signed important documents - President Aliyev Politics 17:45
Vandals and barbarians demolished, looted, stole buildings during occupation - President Aliyev Politics 17:45
Financial support of entrepreneurship helps preserving employment in Azerbaijan Business 17:43
Kazakhstan boosts exports to petroleum gases to Poland Oil&Gas 17:42
Mega-projects to be implemented in Iran’s petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 17:42
Agricultural potential of liberated lands is huge - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:41
Despicable PFPA-Musavat tandem sold these lands to enemy in order to come to power - President Aliyev Politics 17:39
We will never allow Armenian fascism to raise its head again - President Aliyev Politics 17:39
On territory of Lachin district alone, enemy destroyed five hydroelectric power plants - President Aliyev Politics 17:37
We have major plans, we have launched restoration work - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:37
Spanish COBRA company developing several projects in Georgia Business 17:32
I stated that liberated lands would be green energy zone, I already invited local, foreign investors - President Aliyev Politics 17:29
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Georgia Georgia 17:29
Georgia sees increase in subsistence minimum Business 17:26
Romania significantly boosts petroleum gas imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 17:25
"AzerEnerji” building power plant in Shusha city - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:25
Money transfers to Georgia up in January 2021 Finance 17:24
Turkish Ziraat Bank's subsidiary in Azerbaijan ends 2020 with multifold profit increase Finance 17:24
Turkey issues Jan. 2021 cargo movement figures via local ports from Algeria Turkey 17:24
H2exagOn, Georgia to launch Green Hydrogen Production Project Business 17:18
Considerable portion of liabilities of Turkish Ziraat Bank in Azerbaijan accounts for deposits Finance 17:09
Revenues of state budget in Kazakhstan exceeds projections Kazakhstan 17:09
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 17:08
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 17:08
Shares of two Turkmen banks put up for auction Finance 17:07
Uzbekistan’s 2020 national currency rate depreciates against US dollar Finance 17:05
Israeli cargo shipments through Turkish ports for January 2021 revealed Turkey 17:04
Nizami Ganjavi International Center to join '[email protected] - A Planetary Moment' event Society 16:59
EBRD in talks with Turkmenistan on participation in sovereign projects Finance 16:53
Iran eyes to operate processing infrastructure through Simourgh super computer Business 16:52
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister outlines contribution of 4th industrial revolution to economy Business 16:47
Azerbaijan sees decline in retail clothing sale amount since early 2021 Business 16:46
Uzbek-Chinese JV extends tender for insurance services Tenders 16:42
Georgia to get COVID-19 vaccine via Covax platform Georgia 16:37
Georgia stops import of kiwano melon Business 16:37
IEA names Kazakhstan's average compliance to OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 16:35
SOCAR shows interest in OMV’s Slovenian assets Oil&Gas 16:33
Uzbek currency rates for February 15 Finance 16:33
Iran warns it will halt Additional Protocol, if JCPOA commitments not fulfilled Nuclear Program 16:31
Revenues from feijoa exports break record in Georgia Business 16:20
France calls to step up EU independence on electronic components Europe 16:18
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to accelerate dev’t of comprehensive Action Plan for 2021 Uzbekistan 16:16
UK pubs group Mitchells & Butlers to raise $486 million Europe 16:16
Uzbekistan, Ukraine talk products to be made within Uzbekistan GTL project Oil&Gas 16:15
Amount of foreign investments attracted to Iran's Tehran Province revealed Finance 16:13
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Feb.8 through Feb.12) Finance 16:11
Azerbaijan launches second stage of COVID-19 vaccination Society 16:11
Turkish Ziraat Bank's Azerbaijani branch increases total assets Finance 16:11
Georgia must continue sectoral reforms says Swiss Ambassador Business 16:04
Georgia remains attractive for strategic investors - Swiss Ambassador Business 16:04
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil districts (PHOTO) Politics 16:03
IMF presents results of virtual mission to Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Finance 15:47
Instagram - most popular social network in Azerbaijan for 2020 ICT 15:46
Iran's SPGC declares volume of sulfur exports Oil&Gas 15:45
New recreation area to be built in capital of Turkmenistan Construction 15:45
Israel cancels participation in UAE defence expo, citing air travel curbs Israel 15:45
World Bank eyes financing new road project in Azerbaijan Finance 15:37
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 15:37
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees annual decrease in retail trade Business 15:24
Uzbekistan, South Korea enhancing co-op in field of outer space research Uzbekistan 15:24
German bank closes transactions of two Uzbek banks Finance 15:24
Number of enterprises with foreign direct investment in Uzbekistan increases Business 15:18
Agri-Diesel Support Program for Georgian farmers continues without interruptions Oil&Gas 15:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 15 Society 15:17
Uzbekistan's 2020 foreign trade turnover down Uzbekistan 15:14
Jaguar Land Rover to go 100% electric by 2039 Europe 15:10
Georgia sees increase in remittances - TBC Research Finance 15:07
Iran's South Zagros Company discloses its extraction data Oil&Gas 14:54
Retail turnover of food products in Azerbaijan increases Business 14:54
Georgia opens salmon fingerling farm under state program Business 14:53
Iran hopes to create jobs in its mining sector, following agreement with China Business 14:44
Azerbaijani President, First Lady release fish into Basitchay River (PHOTO) Politics 14:31
EBRD to approve lending for environmental project in Azerbaijan's Ganja Finance 14:27
Azerbaijani president lays foundation of Horadiz-Agbend railway line in liberated Fuzuli district Politics 14:26
Foreign investments to be made in Iran's Hamadan Province Finance 14:17
Brexit causing supply problems for small UK manufacturers Europe 14:16
France fines Google 1.1 million euros over hotel rankings practices Europe 14:11
Kazakhstan delivers perfect score within OPEC+ agreement, IEA says Oil&Gas 14:09
Uzbekistan’s 2020 production volume in free economic, small industrial zones revealed Uzbekistan 14:08
Georgian-Turkish agreement to be especially attractive to Georgian garment industry Business 14:05
Kazakhstan reports decrease in transporting products via pipelines year-on-year Business 14:05
Azerbaijan to raise output of industrial products in 2021 Business 14:03
Russian ACRA confirms Kazakhstan's BBB+ credit rating Kazakhstan 14:00
Regular cargo transportation from Turkmenistan to China, Germany begins Transport 13:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan says lending to public organizations drops Finance 13:44
Turkmengas opens tender for laboratory equipment purchase Tenders 13:38
Kazakhstan to allocate big funds to subsidize agricultural insurance Kazakhstan 13:37
Iranian customs help re-locate trucks amid fire from Dogharun border point Business 13:34
Aardvark Group taking part in mine clearance in Azerbaijani liberated territories Politics 13:31
Iran's Social Security Investment Company invests in new projects Business 13:30
Fast COVID-19 vaccine delivery to Azerbaijan - essential achievement, WHO says Society 13:29
Iran to increase control over its borders Business 13:16
Pipeline for oil transportation put into operation on territory of Iran’s NISOC Oil&Gas 13:13
All news