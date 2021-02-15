Germany ready to support restoration of sustainable peace in region - Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Germany is ready to support the restoration of sustainable peace in the region, German ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said.

Manig made the remark at a meeting with Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced People Rovshan Rzayev, Trend reports on Feb. 15.

Highly assessing the end of the conflict in the region and the creation of conditions for the return of internally displaced people, the diplomat expressed his country's desire to support the restoration of sustainable peace, relations between communities and ties between civil institutions.

“The German government intends to continue to implement projects aimed at supporting internally displaced people,” Manig said.

The guest was informed about the problem of refugees and forced resettlement, which Azerbaijan has faced during the last 30 years as a result of the policy of ethnic cleansing and aggressive policy, as well as the work carried out to solve it, the situation in the liberated territories and preparation for the return of internally displaced people to their native lands.