Azerbaijan’s vaccination national policy based on WHO recommendations - Head of WHO Office in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Azerbaijan’s vaccination national policy is based on WHO recommendations, Hande Harmanci, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.
Harmanci made the statement during the 'Geopolitics of COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination' online-webinar.
She noted that it is a huge challenge to every country to try to pick through the various types of vaccines available at the moment.
“However in a way we are very lucky to have the variety of the vaccines available at hand. I think Azerbaijani government is doing its best to give its population the best opportunities to receive vaccination,” she said.
