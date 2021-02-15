Azerbaijan’s vaccination national policy based on WHO recommendations - Head of WHO Office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s vaccination national policy is based on WHO recommendations, Hande Harmanci, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Harmanci made the statement during the 'Geopolitics of COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination' online-webinar.

She noted that it is a huge challenge to every country to try to pick through the various types of vaccines available at the moment.

“However in a way we are very lucky to have the variety of the vaccines available at hand. I think Azerbaijani government is doing its best to give its population the best opportunities to receive vaccination,” she said.