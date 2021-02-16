Belarus always supported sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

Belarus has always supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan in all matters and in a consistent manner, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Ravkov said after presenting his credentials to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We welcomed with great enthusiasm the signing of a ceasefire statement and the return of Azerbaijan's ancient lands,” he said.

“Dear Mr. President, you have said correctly that the friendship and high-level relations between the heads of state are key to this development and strengthening of mutual relations. Belarus is also interested in this,” Ravkov said.