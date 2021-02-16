On liberated lands we want to see Indonesian companies as our partners, as contractors to implement different projects - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

On the liberated lands we want to see the Indonesian companies as our partners, as contractors to implement different projects which we plan, and demonstrate our unity, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said after receiving credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia Hildi Hamid, Trend reports.

“We need now to look forward. After Azerbaijan liberated its territories and restored its territorial integrity, there are big opportunities for economic cooperation. Also, on the liberated lands, we want to see the Indonesian companies as our partners, as contractors to implement different projects which we plan, and demonstrate our unity. That’s our plan. I wish you a pleasant stay, very active work. Because a lot is to be done in order to bring our countries closer on economic track and I am sure that we will see good progress during the time of your presence in Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.