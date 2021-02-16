FMs of Turkey, Georgia to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on February 18, 2021, and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani on February 19, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 9th trilateral meeting is planned to be held on February 19 with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.