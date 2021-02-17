Footage from Jinli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared video footage of Aghdam district’s Jinli village liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Feb.17 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
