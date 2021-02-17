Sales at Kering's Gucci luxury brand fall on COVID-19 hit
Latest
JP Morgan revises up 2021 oil demand & supply forecasts Oil&Gas 13:03
Azerbaijan's tax policy must be business-friendly - Minister of Economy Business 12:43
Iran shares data on launched enterprises Business 12:43
Indonesian Parliament issues statement on 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 12:43
Armenian ex-president admits using of 'Iskandar' missile against civilians of Ganja Politics 12:39
Kazakhstan reports increase in passenger car manufacturing Business 12:36
Georgia sees increase in fruit and vegetable exports to Russia Business 12:35
Number of Internet users increasing in Turkmenistan Business 12:34
Sales at Kering's Gucci luxury brand fall on COVID-19 hit Europe 12:32
Shamakhi is leading innovations in cashless Azerbaijan Society 12:30
UK inflation rises to three-month high of 0.7% Europe 12:29
Georgia reveals biggest challenge facing agricultural sector Business 12:24
Georgia reports 486 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.17 Georgia 12:23
Online-system for charter flights launched in test mode in Uzbekistan Transport 12:23
Iran sees increase in licensing for establishment of enterprise Business 12:14
Competition Code in Azerbaijan may be adopted by year-end - State Service Business 12:14
Uzbek bank signs first long-term loan agreement with Turkish bank Uzbekistan 12:13
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan pays working visit to number of CA countries Business 12:10
Iran shares data on imports Business 12:09
Prices for Azerbaijani oil revealed Finance 12:09
Iranian exports decrease Business 12:03
Azerbaijani police forces found ordnances left by Armenians in Aghdam (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:57
Footage from Jinli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:57
Uzbekistan reveals number of people to be vaccinated at first stage Uzbekistan 11:46
Azerbaijani company to produce hair dye Economy 11:46
Hungarian bank eyes entering Uzbekistan’s banking services market Uzbekistan 11:45
TAP’s tariff information for calendar year 2021 Oil&Gas 11:30
Iran's Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co. prioritizes local producers Oil&Gas 11:24
Azerbaijan's TABIB comments on issue of vaccination of foreign citizens Society 11:23
Claims that rise in Armenia's COVID-19 cases is due to Second Karabakh war - attempt to politicize scientific data Politics 11:18
Azerbaijan among top-10 buyers of Russian agricultural products - Russian trade mission Business 11:18
TAP offers three capacity products Oil&Gas 11:09
Pakistan interested in accelerating construction of TAPI gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11:09
Kazakhstan scales up production of vehicles Transport 11:09
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to work on roadmap for water and energy co-op Oil&Gas 11:08
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 10:45
Kazakhstan sees country-wide decrease in passengers transportation volumes Transport 10:40
Kazakhstan reduces exports to Bulgaria amid COVID-19 Business 10:38
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 17 Uzbekistan 10:37
SOCAR reveals Umid field’s gas output volume Oil&Gas 10:21
Azerbaijan begins vaccination of 50-years and older citizens (VIDEO) Society 10:20
Iranian currency rates for February 17 Finance 10:19
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 17 Finance 10:19
Azerbaijan periodically holds talks on exploration of new oil & gas fields - SOCAR Oil&Gas 10:09
Oil steady amid Texas supply disruptions, potential OPEC+ moves Oil&Gas 10:05
World-renowned photographer talks about tragedies of Azerbaijani people in 90s - Trend TV reports (VIDEO) Politics 09:57
Iranian FM discusses frozen assets in Japan, South Korea Politics 09:56
Iran's projected income remain unchanged in updated budget Finance 09:55
New Zealand releasing Auckland from brief COVID-19 lockdown Other News 09:39
Azerbaijan's Bank Avrasiya finishes 2020 with loss Finance 09:01
COVID-19 variants changes rules for travelers, tracing in Turkey Turkey 08:44
Iran's foreign trade exceeds $6.7 billion Iran 08:33
Georgian PM, health experts discuss Georgia’s preparedness for Covid-19 vaccination Georgia 08:31
Dev’t of comprehensive co-op between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to lead to new changes in energy map of region - Ambassador (INTERVIEW) Business 08:00
Kazakhstan confirms 796 more COVID-19 cases, total at 204, 055 Kazakhstan 07:55
Analyst talks Azerbaijan's development in IT sphere, fighting COVID-19 spread Economy 07:08
Chile reports 2,547 new daily COVID-19 cases Other News 06:04
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Fund talks financing new technology-based projects Business 05:01
Oil prices climb amid frost in U.S. Oil&Gas 04:04
Mount Etna’s eruption recorded on Sicily World 03:06
France's COVID-19 new cases surge by 19,590, deaths up by 586 Europe 02:22
Iran tells IAEA it plans to scale back cooperation in a week Nuclear Program 01:29
Japan set to begin 1st COVID-19 vaccine rollout targeting medical workers Other News 00:39
South Africa plans to share AstraZeneca vaccine, first J&J shots expected World 00:06
Tengizchevroil to set up investment fund to support workers of Kazakh energy sector Oil&Gas 16 February 23:58
Balance of bank loans in Iran announced Finance 16 February 23:22
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Feb.17 Oil&Gas 16 February 23:17
Georgian honey producer plans to export products to Europe Business 16 February 23:17
Azerbaijan's Unicapital OJSC predicts minimal decline in discount rates Finance 16 February 23:16
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy insulating materials Tenders 16 February 23:14
Georgian electric car factory to produce first vehicles in 2022 Georgia 16 February 23:05
Azerbaijani FM discussed situation in region with OSCE MG Co-Chairs Politics 16 February 22:49
Iraq reports 3,332 new COVID-19 cases, 649,982 in total Arab World 16 February 22:42
OSCE MG Co-Chairs hold meetings with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs Politics 16 February 22:03
Uzbekistan Airways to carry out two flights to Frankfurt Transport 16 February 21:31
Kazakhstan produced above 4 bln cu m of gas in Jan Kazakhstan 16 February 21:30
Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO) Politics 16 February 20:58
Iranian government's priority - to solving environmental problems Business 16 February 20:57
Requirement for compliance of urban planning documents to enter force in Azerbaijan Economy 16 February 20:33
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund positively responds to most loan inquiries in 2020 Business 16 February 19:41
Azerbaijan aims to improve efficiency in restoration of its liberated lands Economy 16 February 19:37
TRACECA plans to develop multimodal cargo transportation in Azerbaijan Business 16 February 19:31
Azerbaijan, Spain to eliminate double taxation Business 16 February 19:12
FMs of Turkey, Georgia to pay official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 16 February 19:12
Dire weather conditions lead to oil production decrease in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16 February 18:05
Kazakhstan fails to reach plan for petroleum product manufacturing Oil&Gas 16 February 18:04
Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies after battle with cancer US 16 February 18:02
Uzbekistan’s population increases purchases of new cars Transport 16 February 17:57
Uzbek currency rates for February 16 Finance 16 February 17:57
Iran discloses value of exports to Arab countries Business 16 February 17:56
Kazakhstan sets up projects, priorities to develop energy sector in 2021 Oil&Gas 16 February 17:56
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s securities in great demand at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 16 February 17:34
Industrial enterprises of Russian Kirov region showing interest in Azerbaijani market Business 16 February 17:22
Investment projects to be implemented in Uzbekistan’s chemical industry revealed Uzbekistan 16 February 17:20
Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund funded hundreds of industrial projects in 2020 Business 16 February 17:20
Largest share of sale on Uzbekistan’s real estate markets falls on Tashkent Uzbekistan 16 February 17:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 16 February 17:19
Kazakhstan resumes petroleum gas exports to Bulgaria Oil&Gas 16 February 17:16
Indian-origin Preeti Sinha to lead UN Capital Development Fund Other News 16 February 17:16
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of control, measuring devices Tenders 16 February 17:15
