Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss military co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov on February 17, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

While greeting the ambassador, the minister of defense noted that bilateral military cooperation between two countries is based on friendly and fraternal relations.

The minister stressed that relations in the field of defense, as in all spheres, are successfully developing within the interests of two countries.

Hasanov also informed the ambassador about reforms and achievements in the sphere of army development.

The diplomat, in turn, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, wished the mercy of Allah Almighty to the souls of martyrs and healing to the wounded.

The ambassador noted that Uzbekistan recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and has always supported Azerbaijan in all issues.

Noting the interest of Uzbekistan in holding joint military exercises and training with Azerbaijan, the ambassador emphasized the importance of holding the exchange of experience in the military-educational institutions of Azerbaijan with the participation of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Uzbekistan.

A number of other issues related to the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of defense and military education were discussed at the meeting.