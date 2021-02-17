Azerbaijan, UK discuss military cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Trend:

The Military Academy of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hosted a meeting of experts on military education of the Azerbaijani and the UK Defense Ministries, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

In the course of the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of implementing the agreements in the field of military education, as well as the need to organize military English courses and exchange experience among servicemen participating in various courses abroad.

Prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education were also discussed at the meeting.