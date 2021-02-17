Azerbaijani FM, chairman of Commission of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly hold talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the delegation led by Mojtaba Zonnour, the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 17, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Welcoming the delegation of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Bayramov stated that this visit would contribute to the development of high-level relations existing between the two countries.

The minister stressed that the existing historical, cultural, and religious ties between our countries form the basis of bilateral cooperation.

The continuous support of Iran to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the inviolability of its borders, particularly the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran at all levels during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, has been highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani people.

Zonnour congratulated Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people on the great victory, as well as emphasized Iran's support for Azerbaijan's right cause and solidarity with Azerbaijan. Zonnour expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and the people of Azerbaijan and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The sides stressed during the meeting that there is great potential for further development of bilateral cooperation. The respective parliaments in their own rights can contribute to the expansion of these relations.

The new situation and new opportunities in the region could lead two countries to implement a number of cooperation projects. The cooperation between two countries at the international level was also noted with satisfaction.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.