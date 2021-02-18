Iranian Parliamentary delegation arrives in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

The delegation headed by the Chairman of the committee on national security and foreign policy of the Parliament of Irani Mujtaba Zonnuri is on a visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Thursday.

The delegation will meet with the Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

At the meeting, the chairmen will discuss the development of bilateral relations in various fields.