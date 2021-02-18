Southern Gas Corridor - very good example of close EU-Azerbaijan cooperation - Head of EU Delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor is a very good example of close EU-Azerbaijan cooperation, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Jankauskas made the remark during an online event, Trend reports on Feb. 18.

He noted that Azerbaijan and the EU are long-standing partners since the country’s independence.

“We together discuss and agree on priorities, projects and work together to implement them. We all know that this has been very good cooperation in energy and EU4Azerbaijan is very important for energy cooperation,” he said.

Talking about the Southern Gas Corridor project he said that the EU is currently looking how to further develop this cooperation.