Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian, Turkish FMs postponed (UPDATE)

The trilateral meeting of the FMs of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey to be held in Baku on February 19, 2021, has been postponed, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Earlier reports said an official visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Azerbaijan was expected on Feb. 18, while Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani on Feb.19.

On February 19, with the participation of the three countries' foreign ministers, the ninth trilateral meeting was to be held.