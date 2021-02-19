Horadiz-Aghbend railway track being restored - Trend TV

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Horadiz-Zangilan-Aghbend railway in Horadiz during his trip to Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin, and Jabrayil districts on February 14, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The road is of strategic importance, first of all, from the point of view of citizens visiting these territories and for cargo transportation. On the other hand, it will provide communication with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Bayram Niftaliev, Head of the Fuzuli District Executive Power, told reporters about the importance of this railway, noting that citizens will be able to visit the liberated lands through it.