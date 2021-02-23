Live-fire training exercises of mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
Trend:
The live-fire training exercises with the military personnel of the mortar batteries continue in Azerbaijan in accordance with the Combat Training Plan for 2021, Trend reports on Feb. 22 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The training process of mortarmen is carried out with consideration of the combat experience gained in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.