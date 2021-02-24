Pashinyan shows anti-Russia stance, denigrates 'Iskander' missile fired on Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Alper Ziya - Trend:

'Iskander' tactical ballistic missile system was used in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, Trend reports referring to ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan’s interview to the Armenian TV channel.

Armenia shelled civilian objects in Azerbaijan's Ganja, said Sargsyan.

Sargsyan specified that he had reliable information that the Armenian troops intended to use 'Iskander' for oil and gas pipelines of Azerbaijan, but did not do it, fearing for armed response.

Sargsyan's comments caused Armenian incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to reply - in an interview with Armenian media outlets he said that Armenia used 'Iskander' against Azerbaijan, but the missile did not explode.

Pashinyan also dismissed Sargsyan's words, who argued that after the Velvet Revolution in Armenia, the arms procurement program has undergone changes.

Thus, Pashinyan's statements can be seen as a heavy blow to Russia, in particular, to the Russian military-industrial complex as Iskander is a Russian-made missile system, which was obtained by Armenia from Russia during Sargsyan's rule.

By making this statement, Pashinyan once again demonstrated his anti-Russian stance and destroyed the reputation of 'Iskander', one of the most modern missile systems of Russia.