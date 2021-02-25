President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Shaghan Rehabilitation Pension (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Shaghan Rehabilitation Pension in Khazar district, Baku after a major overhaul.
The head of state viewed conditions created at the pension.
The pension was inaugurated in 2003 on the instructions of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The 250-bed pension can accommodate up to 5,000 patients a year.
