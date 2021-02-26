UK House of Representatives posts statement on Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26

The website of the UK House of Representatives has posted a statement of condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Khojaly genocide’s 29th anniversary, Head of the Azerbaijani-UK Inter-Parliamentary Working Group Javanshir Feyziyev, Trend reports.

According to Feyziyev, the statement authors are members of the House of Representatives, Chairman of the UK-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Working Group, member of the Conservative Party Bob Blackman, and member of the Democratic Unionist Party Jim Shannon.

“We honor the memory of people who were murdered in the massacre committed against citizens of Azerbaijan amid conflict in the region, and this House extends condolences to the people of Azerbaijan as they commemorate the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre on February 26, 2021.

The statement also expressed support for the efforts of the parties to achieve lasting peace.

Feyziyev said that the UK, as always, is next to the Azerbaijani people on the day of commemoration of the Khojaly genocide, which is clear proof of Armenian fascism and thereby supports the principles of international justice.

During the Karabakh war, the Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

All these acts were committed by the Armenian military with extreme mercilessness and inconceivable barbarism. The second battalion of 366th regiment under the command of Major Seyran Ohanian, the third battalion under the command of Yevgeniy Nabokhin, staff chief of the first battalion Valeriy Chitchyan and more than 50 officers and ensigns took part in the attack, according to "The Investigation Materials Concerning Khojaly Occupation".