There was not single deserter in Azerbaijani army - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

There was not a single deserter in the Azerbaijani army. However, there were deserters in the first Karabakh war, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with members of martyrs` families and war disabled, Trend reports.

“We have restored justice, returned the lands that had been occupied for 30 years, and shown the strength of our state and our people. From the first day of the war, we had the advantage. The enemy was in panic and hysteria. According to their own reports, there were more than 10,000 deserters in the Armenian army. The Armenian state does not know how to judge these deserters now because this can also lead to major problems too,” the head of state said.