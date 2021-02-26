President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his official Facebook account on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.
“Spirits won’t die, justice won’t be lost,”said the post.
