Previous and current leaders of Armenia are to blame for country's today difficult situation - President Aliyev

Details added, first version posted 26 February 2021 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

Trend:

Armenia today is in such a difficult situation that the processes taking place there to a large extent undermine the foundations of the country's statehood, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said giving a press conference for local and foreign media representatives, Trend reports.

“The previous and current leaders of Armenia are to blame for this, because the Kocharyan-Sargsyan junta actually led Armenia to an abyss and crisis for 20 years. The country has practically lost all signs of independence. It resembled a colony. The main reason for this is the occupying policy because the longer they tried to keep our lands under occupation, the deeper their dependent position became,” the head of state said.