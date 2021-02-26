Assistant to Azerbaijan's president talks country's success in int'l information field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

The press conference held for representatives of local and foreign media demonstrates the attention of international media to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan and its success, Trend reports referring to Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

“President Aliyev answered about 50 questions of 35 media structures at a press-conference that lasted more than four hours,” Hajiyev added.

"The questions were comprehensive,” Hajiyev said. “The president answered all the questions very accurately and logically. This press conference coincided with the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.”

“The conference brought the realities about Khojaly to the attention of the world community through the international media,” Hajiyev added. “This conference is another important victory in bringing the truth about our country to the international community."

President Aliyev held a press conference for representatives of local and foreign media on February 26.