Azerbaijan focused on rehabilitation, reconstruction of liberated lands - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

After the signing of the trilateral agreement, Azerbaijan entered the post-conflict period, said Azerbaijani MP Amina Aghazade during the 20th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports.

"The country is taking steps to reduce the consequences of the occupation. Currently, Azerbaijan is focused on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of these lands," she said.

She noted that until today, Azerbaijan has returned 71 prisoners of war to Armenia.

"At the same time, Armenia is trying to prove that 62 Armenian citizens were detained as war criminals," Aghazade said.

She adds that it is true that 62 Armenian citizens were captured by Azerbaijan, but this group illegally invaded the territory of Azerbaijan after the treaty between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on cessation of all hostilities regarding the Karabakh war was signed.

"As a result of this group's action, 4 Azerbaijani soldiers and one civilian were killed. Now a criminal case has been initiated by the relevant departments," she said.

