From first day of war, Pakistan shown solidarity, support for Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Trend:

From the first day of the war [with Armenia], Pakistan has shown solidarity and support for Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving in a video format a delegation led by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza, Trend reports.

“I would like to express my gratitude to brotherly Pakistan for the solidarity and support shown during the war. Our war for the freedom of our lands lasted 44 days and ended with the victory of Azerbaijan over Armenia. We have liberated our territories, which remained under occupation for almost 30 years,” Azerbaijani president said.

“From the first day of the war, Pakistan has shown solidarity and support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan has supported the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and condemned Armenian aggression. It was an example of true brotherhood and friendship," said the president.

"As you probably know, people in Azerbaijan have shown their feelings for the people of Pakistan and your country, waving Pakistani flags during the war. This once again demonstrates our unity and brotherhood,” the head of state said.