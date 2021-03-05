Azerbaijani FM extends condolences to Turkey over helicopter crash
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.5
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his condolences to Turkish side due to helicopter crash, by posting a message on Twitter, Trend reports.
"We were very saddened by the news of the crash of a military helicopter on the territory of Bingol city in brotherly Turkey. Our condolences to family members and close relatives of the nine victims, as well as to the people of Turkey, and we wish healing to the wounded," the minister wrote.
