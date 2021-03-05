Armenia once again demonstrates that it is far from sound thinking - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
Trend:
Official Yerevan has once again demonstrated that it is far from sound thinking, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.
Abdullayeva was commenting on the statements of the representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry regarding the speech of the Azerbaijani president at the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports on March 5.
Latest
Initiated by Mehriban Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes new contribution to protection of world and religious heritage in Vatican (PHOTO)
Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Project discussed at “Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan: New Opportunities for Cooperation” event (PHOTO)