Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan start visits to liberated lands (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.6
Trend:
The diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have started to visit the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
The president’s assistant noted that on behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated Fuzuli, Gubady, and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan has begun:
“We express our gratitude to the ambassadors, heads of international organizations, and military attachés for joining us during this visit,” Hajiyev wrote.
Latest
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's Separate Combined Arms Army holding live-fire training classes (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Azerbaijani FM, head of Baku office of CE exchange views on development of new action plan for cooperation (PHOTO)
Initiated by Mehriban Aliyeva, Heydar Aliyev Foundation makes new contribution to protection of world and religious heritage in Vatican (PHOTO)
Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Project discussed at “Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan: New Opportunities for Cooperation” event (PHOTO)