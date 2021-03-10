Days of war showed again how much peoples of Azerbaijan, Turkey are attached to each other - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

Trend:

The days of [Nagorno-Karabakh] war showed again how much our peoples are attached to each other, how much they love and respect each other, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving a delegation led by Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Akif Cagatay Kilic, Trend reports.

“Your visit is of great importance, of course, because our inter-parliamentary relations are also developing very successfully. We are always together and support each other, both bilaterally and within international organizations," said the president.

"Of course, the support provided by Turkey during the second Karabakh war delighted all the people of Azerbaijan, as you know. And this is natural. Because our two brotherly countries are always next to each other. The political and moral support given to us by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from the first hours inspired us a lot, of course. At the same time, the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Mustafa Sentop, and members of parliament expressed their solidarity and support," President Aliyev said.

"In other words, the days of war showed again how much our peoples are attached to each other, how much they love and respect each other. At a recent summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization, my dear brother, the President of Turkey, said very kind words about Azerbaijan and our victory. As you know, a military parade was held in Baku at the end of last year to celebrate this victory,” the head of state said.