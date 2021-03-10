OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE and Foreign Minister of Sweden, Ann Linde will visit Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports citing Linde's Twitter message.

Linde added that prior to her upcoming visit she held a useful briefing with Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

Linde first said that she looks to visit these two countries during the 20th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Linde added that during the visit she looks to get acquainted with the situation in the region after the Second Karabakh war.