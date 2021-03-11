No detained women of Armenian origin in Azerbaijan - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

Born in Bourj Hammoud (Lebanon), Maralle Najarian has both Armenian and Lebanese citizenship, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva was answering the question of the media about the detainee of Armenian origin Maralle Najarian, Trend reports on Mar. 11.

“Najarian was detained by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies in the former conflict zone together with her partner, who is also a Lebanese citizen of Armenian origin,” the spokesperson said.



“She gave testimonies on her illegal entry into the territory of Azerbaijan and other actions violating Azerbaijani legislation,” the spokesperson added. “As a result of humanism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani side, Najarian was released from custody on March 10, 2021.”



“Najarian personally preferred to be repatriated to Lebanon, not to Armenia,” Abdullayeva said. “We would like to note that as a result of discussions with the Russian side, due to her Lebanese citizenship it was impossible to transfer her via Russian territory. For this reason, she was repatriated back to Lebanon via Turkey.”



“In general, we would like to say that as of today there are no women of Armenian origin in Azerbaijani custody,” the spokesperson added. “All five women detained during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War are released and most of them released even during military operations.”