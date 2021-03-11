We are ready to work with our neighbours in good face - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.11

Trend:

We are ready to work with our neighbours in good face, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format new President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and other members of the Bank's senior management, Trend reports.

“After Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have been resolved, after almost 30 years, there are new opportunities for regional development, regional cooperation, connectivity and Azerbaijan is ready for that. I already publicly elaborated on that saying that we are ready for cooperation, we are ready to turn the page of hostility and to work with our neighbours in good face, in order to provide better situation and more predictable situation in the region. So, this is basically small overview of what has been done, and some of our plans. Of course, during the discussions we will discuss more broadly about practical steps of our future partnership. So, once again thank you for this initiative to meet. I am very glad to see you again,” the head of state said.