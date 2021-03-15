Azerbaijan's first VP shares footage from visit to liberated territories on her official Instagram page (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15
Trend:
First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared footage from her visit to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation on her official Instagram page, Trend reports.
