President Aliyev about Albanian temple: If this were Armenian church, would they leave it in such state?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Trend:

This is an ancient Alban temple, an Alban church. It is located in the village of Hunarli. The Armenians wanted to Armenianize this church as well and wrote inscriptions in Armenian here, but they did not succeed. If this were an Armenian church, would they leave it in such a state, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a visit to Fuzuli and Khojavand districts after viewing the Alban temple in Hunarli village, Trend reports.

“It looks like a stable as if it were a garbage dump. This is our ancient historical site, a temple of our Udi brothers. They will come here too. Just as the Armenians desecrated our mosques, they have also desecrated this ancient Albanian temple. But we will restore. All these inscriptions are fake – they were written later. They have created a false history for themselves in our ancient lands. But they did not succeed, because we exposed them. The fact that this church – the Albanian temple – is in this condition once again shows Armenian fraud. If it were an Armenian church, they would have renovated it. There are those who criticize us for not taking good care of Christian sites. It is Armenians who brought it to this condition,” the head of state said.