Azerbaijani president's aide comments on Armenia's refusal to provide maps of minefields
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18
Trend:
Armenia's irresponsible behavior towards mined areas must be seriously condemned, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"Landmines massively implanted by Armenia in liberated lands of Azerbaijan indiscriminately are killing, maiming civilians and harming the economy and the environment. Armenia refuses to give accurate maps of contaminated areas. The irresponsible behavior of Armenia must be seriously condemned," Hajiyev wrote.
