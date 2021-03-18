President Joe Biden congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Trend:

US President Joe Biden sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear Mr. President, I want to wish you and the people of Azerbaijan a joyous and prosperous Novruz Bayram,” President Biden said. “This time of renewal is an opportunity to reaffirm our cooperation and commitment to peace.”

“My Administration will work with Azerbaijan to address common security concerns and regional reconciliation,” the US president said. “As a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, we remain committed to helping the sides find a peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to promoting reconciliation between Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure a prosperous and peaceful future.”

“We also support your efforts to diversify your economy and develop energy opportunities in the Caspian,” President Biden said. “The United States looks forward to exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation. I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan on this new year and new spring.”