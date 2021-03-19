Azerbaijani president’s trips to Azerbaijani territories cannot be subject of Armenia's MFA's comments
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19
Trend:
The trips of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani territories cannot be the subject of comments by the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports referring to the commentary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated March 18, 2021.
Latest
Azerbaijani president’s trips to Azerbaijani territories cannot be subject of Armenia's MFA's comments
Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi celebrates birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Azerbaijan's State Committee for Property Issues to conduct large-scale soil-field research in regions