Shusha was able to protect spirit of Azerbaijani people and was waiting for us - President Aliyev

Politics 20 March 2021 11:44 (UTC+04:00)
Shusha was able to protect spirit of Azerbaijani people and was waiting for us - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

Trend:

Shusha was able to protect the spirit of the Azerbaijani people and was waiting for us, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation from Jidir Duzu, Shusha on occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“On 8 November, when announcing the great news of the liberation of Shusha to the people of Azerbaijan, I said, “Shusha, you are free!” Today, we are celebrating our national holiday Novruz in free Shusha. Shusha was held in captivity for 28 years. For 28 years, it was ruined and destroyed by the contemptible enemy. The historical appearance of Shusha was destroyed. The enemy wanted to Armenianize Shusha. They wanted to erase the heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Shusha. But they did not succeed in doing that. Shusha may have been destroyed, our historical sites in Shusha may have been destroyed by the loathsome enemy. However, Shusha did not bend. Shusha did not break. It preserved its dignity, protected the national spirit of Azerbaijan, and today, while in Shusha, we are witnessing this once again. Shusha was able to protect the spirit of the Azerbaijani people and was waiting for us. We had to come and we did. But we had to gather strength to come here. We had to get ready to come here. Preparations had to be and were made in all directions. We had to ensure the development of our country. We had to ensure the unity of our people. This was not an easy task for a country and nation that has emerged from civil war. The processes taking place in the country after the civil war united our people around a common idea, a common cause – the liberation of our lands. We managed to secure this national unity and national solidarity. If it were not for this, the victory would not have happened,” the head of state said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian Health Minister to get AstraZeneca vaccine
Georgian Health Minister to get AstraZeneca vaccine
Georgia explores new opportunities to enhance financial management for biodiversity, forestry
Georgia explores new opportunities to enhance financial management for biodiversity, forestry
Georgia reduces import of Azerbaijan's gas
Georgia reduces import of Azerbaijan's gas
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
While in Shusha, one realizes greatness of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev Politics 12:16
If Shusha was Armenian city, why didn't Armenians come and live here? - President Aliyev Politics 12:12
Today, while celebrating Novruz in Jidir Duzu, I proudly say: “Shusha, you are free!” - President Aliyev Politics 12:10
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig company opens tender to buy various metal structures Tenders 12:10
Main mission was fulfilled by young people who grew up during my presidency - President Aliyev Politics 12:08
Armenians destroyed our lands for 30 years, but we will restore these lands - President Aliyev Politics 12:05
President Aliyev on liberation of Shusha city: We fought with light weapons, pistols and bayonets Politics 12:01
Panahali Khan laid foundation of Shusha, built Shusha, we freed Shusha from captivity - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:00
For me, there never been more important task than liberation of lands - President Aliyev Politics 11:58
During my presidency, military spending has always been at forefront - Azerbaijani president Politics 11:54
Shusha was able to protect spirit of Azerbaijani people and was waiting for us - President Aliyev Politics 11:44
Every year, on eve of Novruz, we said that we would celebrate Novruz in Shusha next year, and this day has come - Azerbaijani president Politics 11:38
Istanbul faces 3rd wave in coronavirus outbreak, top expert warns Turkey 11:36
Zarif describes talks with Turkish counterpart as productive Iran 11:26
Today we are celebrating Novruz in our ancient city Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 11:17
COVID-19: 3 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 11:07
Georgian Health Minister to get AstraZeneca vaccine Georgia 10:52
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:10
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday (VIDEO) Politics 09:39
Innovation of Azerbaijan's Central Bank simplifies use of financial services Economy 09:11
Brazil sees record daily count of COVID-19 cases Other News 08:52
Romania reports record number of COVID-19 patients in ICU Europe 08:25
More than 300 migrants found crammed inside trailer trucks in Mexico Other News 07:58
Georgia explores new opportunities to enhance financial management for biodiversity, forestry Business 07:30
Volkswagen suspends production in Brazil for 12 days due to COVID Other News 07:01
Israel reports 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 826,609 in total Israel 06:27
Poland goes into partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases top 2 mln Europe 05:49
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks data of Interbank Card Center Finance 05:11
I would take the AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany's Merkel says Europe 04:37
WHO urges countries to continue using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 Other News 04:01
Portugal to invest 12.1 bln euros in health system in 2021: PM Europe 03:24
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 535,000 in past day — WHO Other News 02:38
Biden to meet with Putin ‘when time is right’, says White House US 01:59
U.S. says talks with China 'tough and direct,' but some interests intersect US 01:14
Canadian capital city in red zone against COVID-19 Other News 00:31
Georgia reduces import of Azerbaijan's gas Oil&Gas 19 March 23:52
US ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Novruz holiday (VIDEO) Politics 19 March 23:50
Global COVID-19 cases on the rise for four weeks in a row, says WHO Other News 19 March 23:35
Georgian NCDC Chair believes vaccination to beat COVID-19 Georgia 19 March 23:14
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 21,000 Turkey 19 March 23:13
Russian firms interested in continuing coop. with Iran Business 19 March 23:06
Kyrgyzstan thanks China for free vaccine Kyrgyzstan 19 March 23:04
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of Novruz Holiday (PHOTO) Politics 19 March 22:42
Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 4.07 million, reports WHO Other News 19 March 22:31
Instagram and WhatsApp are down Other News 19 March 21:58
UK records another 4,802 coronavirus cases, 101 deaths Europe 19 March 21:24
2M2021 passenger traffic, cargo turnover of Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport announced Turkey 19 March 21:02
Georgia reveals Producer Price Index for transportation, storage services Business 19 March 20:40
Azerbaijan shares video of destruction of Armenia's targets during Second Karabakh War Politics 19 March 20:19
Azerbaijan holds meeting of Commission on Int’l Humanitarian Aid Economy 19 March 20:09
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, BP hold videoconference meeting on further co-op Oil&Gas 19 March 19:24
Azerbaijan releases fresh COVID-19 statistics countrywide Society 19 March 19:17
Armenia's war crimes have no limits - French lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper Politics 19 March 18:28
New military unit of Azerbaijani State Border Service opens on border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 19 March 18:10
IFC working with National Bank of Georgia to promote sustainable finance in country Finance 19 March 18:07
Azerbaijani FM talks new regional co-op opportunities with OIC member states ambassadors (PHOTO) Politics 19 March 17:57
Georgia considers three scenarios for economic development amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 19 March 17:56
Lufthansa to carry out Frankfurt-Tbilisi regular flight Transport 19 March 17:52
Lending of legal entities, individuals in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan rebounds Finance 19 March 17:42
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 foreign trade turnover down Uzbekistan 19 March 17:41
Passenger cars manufacturing surges in Kazakhstan Transport 19 March 17:37
FAO to oversee 2021 projects in close co-op with Kazakhstan's authorities Business 19 March 17:36
Export Price Index down in Georgia Business 19 March 17:29
Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 volume of natural gas export to Italy Oil&Gas 19 March 17:28
No plans to resume activity of Baku metro - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Society 19 March 17:28
No country can prevent spread of British strain of COVID-19 - Azerbaijan's president aide Azerbaijan 19 March 17:22
FAO-supported agriculture dev't program to boost economic growth in Kazakhstan Business 19 March 17:18
Sweden reports 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday Europe 19 March 17:16
Number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Azerbaijan disclosed Society 19 March 17:15
Tightening of quarantine regime depends on increase in number of infections - President's aide Society 19 March 17:03
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of batteries Tenders 19 March 17:00
Russia's 'Power Machines' supplies generators for HPPs in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 19 March 16:59
Kazakhstan increases manufacturing of precious metals on Feb. 2021 Business 19 March 16:56
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan to inevitably lead to tightening of restrictions - President's aide Society 19 March 16:54
Weekend suspension of public transport in Azerbaijan to be extended for April-May 2021 Society 19 March 16:52
FAO unveils project portfolio in Kazakhstan before 2025 Business 19 March 16:51
Planemaker Embraer narrows losses in fourth quarter on higher plane deliveries Europe 19 March 16:50
Turkmenistan talks clients using country's online banking services Finance 19 March 16:38
Growth in oil prices maintains balance in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market - CBA Finance 19 March 16:37
Georgia to help companies suffered during COVID-19 pandemic Business 19 March 16:35
Citi, J.P. Morgan hired to coordinate Islandsbanki IPO US 19 March 16:30
Oil exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine in 2M2021 unveiled Oil&Gas 19 March 16:26
New thermal power plants to be commissioned in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Oil&Gas 19 March 16:22
India, Bangladesh agree to expand co-operation on water resources Other News 19 March 16:18
India's economy projected to record stronger recovery in 2021: UNCTAD Other News 19 March 16:16
Azerbaijan gradually eliminating impact of aggregate demand and economic activity on inflation Finance 19 March 16:13
Public transport to be suspended in Azerbaijan during Novruz holiday Society 19 March 16:13
Copper ores and concentrates rank first in list of Georgian export Business 19 March 16:12
Amazon to make first Bollywood film Other News 19 March 16:12
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, Kazgeology join forces to increase country's mineral base Oil&Gas 19 March 16:11
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 19 March 16:10
Azerbaijan publishes 2M2021 oil export volume to Portugal Oil&Gas 19 March 16:09
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spares for air compressors via tender Tenders 19 March 16:09
EBRD names total amount of investments in Turkmenistan Finance 19 March 16:09
Georgia sees increase in Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products Business 19 March 16:08
Saudi Space Commission discusses fields of cooperation with its Indian counterpart Other News 19 March 16:01
Mapletree Logistics Trust to buy two warehouses in India's Maharashtra state Other News 19 March 16:00
Expected to work for a year, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter likely to last for seven Other News 19 March 15:58
Azerbaijan issues number of neutralized mines in liberated territories (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 19 March 15:56
Covid-19: India has supplied about 60 mn vaccine doses to other countries Other News 19 March 15:56
All news