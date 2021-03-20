During my presidency, military spending has always been at forefront - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

Trend:

During my presidency, military spending has always been at the forefront, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation from Jidir Duzu, Shusha on occasion of Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

“We had to communicate the truth about the Karabakh conflict to the world community at the international level, and we managed to do so. We have been active in international organizations and managed to have important decisions adopted that reflect our interests, reflect the truth, reflect international law and are based on it. This was the legal basis of our victory, the legal basis for the restoration of justice. We had to gather economic strength and we did. Perhaps no other country in the world has developed as fast as Azerbaijan has in recent years. We had to gather military strength, and this direction was a priority. It is no coincidence that during my presidency, military spending has always been at the forefront. I was saying that we had to continue to increase our military spending. We must prepare for war, we did. I told the whole world openly that if the enemy did not leave our lands of its own free will, we would expel them. And this is exactly what happened,” the head of state said.