UN Human Rights Council adopts resolution on COVID-19 on Azerbaijan's initiative - MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.23
Trend:
On March 23, 2021, within the framework of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, on the initiative of Azerbaijan as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, a resolution was adopted entitled "Ensuring equal, affordable, timely and universal access to vaccines against COVID-19", Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
