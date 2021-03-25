Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of UAE
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 25
Trend:
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent a letter of condolences to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.
"Your Highness,
I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of prominent statesman, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
On the occasion of this heavy loss, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the family of late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.
May Allah rest his soul in peace!" the letter said.
Latest
Turkish-Russian center for control over ceasefire in Karabakh created conditions for reaching mutually acceptable decisions - Foreign Ministry
South Korean defence minister to witness para jumping display in Agra, discuss projects during 3-day India visit
Press-conference titled “Significance of peace and trust in modern world” was held in the MFA of Turkmenistan
Iran's saffron production affected by lack of access to big markets - Iranian National Saffron Council