Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to president of UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 25

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent a letter of condolences to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

"Your Highness,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of prominent statesman, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

On the occasion of this heavy loss, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the family of late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!" the letter said.