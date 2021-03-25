Turkish-Russian center for control over ceasefire in Karabakh created conditions for reaching mutually acceptable decisions - Foreign Ministry

Politics 25 March 2021 18:49 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 25

Trend:

The establishment of a joint Turkish-Russian Center to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has created the necessary conditions for reaching mutually acceptable solutions, Trend reports citing the Foreign Policy Review of the Russian Foreign Ministry for 2020.

As noted, Russia played a key role in restoring peace and creating conditions for the normalization of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Russia and personally President Vladimir Putin played a key role in overcoming the acute outbreak of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh from September through November 2020. On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia adopted a Statement on a Ceasefire of All Military Operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Zone. A Russian peacekeeping contingent has been deployed along the line of contact of the parties and the Lachin corridor, an International Center for Humanitarian Response has been created," the report said.

As noted, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions has stabilized, which made it possible to launch work to unblock all economic and transport links in the region.

"We took part in promoting the process of political settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group," the review says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted interaction with Turkey on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution.

"The agreement reached with Ankara on the establishment of a joint Russian-Turkish Center to control the ceasefire and all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has created the necessary conditions for reaching mutually acceptable solutions in order to end violence, strengthen and maintain peace and security in the Caucasus," said the review.

