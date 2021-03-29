Azerbaijani FM leaves for Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.29

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Tajikistan, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

“Within the visit, participation of Jeyhun Bayramov in the 9th "Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process" ministerial meeting, as well as holding bilateral meetings with representatives of the state, is planned.

The meeting of foreign ministers within the framework of the "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" conference will be held on March 29-30 in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe city.

The "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" is a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey, launched in 2011. This format is a platform for political dialogue and regional cooperation to promote stability, peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region as a whole. The participants in the Istanbul Process are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and the UAE.